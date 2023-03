Invaders Take Away 200 Residents From Village In Kherson Region Who Refused To Hand Over Their Land To Invader

The Russian invaders took 200 residents from the village of Boyove in the Kherson Region, who refused to hand over their private plots to the balance of the local occupation administration.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Representatives of the so-called occupation authorities exert pressure on the local population in order to appropriate land plots.

The majority of residents of Boyove settlement of the Kherson Region refused to hand over their private plots to the balance of the local occupation administration.

"As of March 1 of this year, about 200 people from this village were taken to an unknown destination for so-called filtration measures, and Russian mercenaries are being quartered in their houses," the General Staff said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are forcing the local population to re-register real estate and land documents in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation in the settlement of Mostove, Zaporizhzhia Region.

In case of refusal, they threaten to "nationalize", that is, simply take away this real estate.