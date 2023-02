Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov has met with the Israeli parliamentary delegation and discussed cooperation in the defense sector.

Reznikov reported this on Twitter.

"I am glad to welcome Knesset representatives Yuli Edelstein and Ze'ev Elkin in Kyiv. We discussed the security situation in Ukraine and key aspects of bilateral cooperation in the defense sphere. We are sincerely grateful to Israel for its support and humanitarian aid," Oleksii Reznikov wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Israeli parliamentary delegation arrived in Kyiv on Monday, February 20.

The delegation is headed by Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Knesset Defense and International Policy Committee.

Oleksii Reznikov also reported that 54 countries had already joined the Anti-Kremlin coalition.