Ukraine receives second part of additional funding of USD 203 million from Britain through WB project

The State Budget of Ukraine received the second part of additional funding worth USD 203 million from the World Bank.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The total amount of the loan under the guarantees of Great Britain is USD 500 million dollars.

These funds were provided on preferential terms through the mechanism of the World Bank as a guarantee from Great Britain within the framework of the Agreement on providing Ukraine with the fourth additional financing within the framework of the implementation of the joint project with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA) called Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance.

The loan repayment period is 18.5 years with a five-year grace period.

The interest rate is 0.25% per annum.

The raised funds will be used to reimburse state budget expenditures for social assistance payments to families with children and salaries for employees of state institutions of higher education.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, previously the state budget of Ukraine received grant funds in the amount of USD 2 billion from the Trust Fund of the World Bank.