Poland has handed over the first four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Piotr Muller, the Press Secretary of the Polish government, has written this on Twitter.

"The first Leopards from Poland went to our neighbors from Ukraine. Today, the visit of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is proportional for the security of Ukraine and Europe," said Muller.

The Polish publication RMF24 reports that the arrival of Leopard tanks in Ukraine was also confirmed by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The Polish Prime Minister said that he came to Kyiv not only with words of support, but also realizing that Russia's barbaric aggression must be answered by force.

He stressed that Poland was the country that successfully created a coalition to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

"Today, as the first European country, I want to symbolically transfer to you, Volodymyr (Zelenskyy), the first four Polish Leopard 2 A4," Morawiecki said at a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine.

The Polish Prime Minister assured that Leopard 2 tanks will certainly work well on the battlefield, and soon the country will transfer them even more. Morawiecki called on partners from the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to do the same.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak said that Poland would transfer 60 PT-91 Twardy tanks and 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.