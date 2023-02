Today, February 24, on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukrainian territory, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in Kyiv.

This is stated in the message of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland on Twitter.

"Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki started his visit to Kyiv. The trip is taking place on a special day - today is the anniversary of the Russian aggression against Ukraine. Together with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, he laid flowers at the Wall of Memory of those who were killed for Ukraine," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians.

Also, Defense Minister of Ukraine Reznikov noted that Ukraine is entering a new period of war with the task of defeating the Russian Federation. The Ukrainian defenders will launch a counterattack, and work is currently underway to ensure it.

Meanwhile, on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, the national anthem of Ukraine was played in The Hague (Netherlands) in front of the Russian embassy.