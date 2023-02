On Friday, February 24, Poland will send the first Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. It was announced by a Polish official, Bloomberg reports.

So, according to the official, Poland will send the first of the 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks promised by the government to Ukraine today, on the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

According to the publication, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will announce the delivery during his trip to Kyiv on the occasion of the anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, February 24, on the anniversary of the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in Kyiv.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda called the supply of modern weapons to Ukraine key to ensuring the country's ability to defend itself against Russia's full-scale military aggression.

Meanwhile, at a training ground in Germany, Ukrainian tankers are already firing their first shots from Leopard 2A6 tanks. The corresponding video was posted by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Oleksii Makeiev.