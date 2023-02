Ukraine Will Receive Leopard 2 Tanks And Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles From Germany In March

The Leopard 2 tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles promised by Germany are due to arrive in Ukraine in March this year.

Bundeswehr Inspector General Eberhard Zorn announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I assume that our Leopards and Marder will be deployed in Ukraine in March,” he wrote.

Zorn added that, in addition to tanks and IFVs, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive ammunition and spare parts for the repair of this equipment.

Recall that in January 2023, the German government approved the transfer of 14 Leopard 2 tanks of А6 modification and 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

German authorities also allowed countries armed with German Leopard 2 tanks to transfer them to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, February 15, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that her country would transfer to Ukraine 20,000 shells for Leopard 2 tanks.

We also reported that the German company Rheinmetall received a contract from the German government to produce 35 mm ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft installations used by the Ukrainian military.

And last weekend it became known that the first L-70 anti-aircraft guns arrived in Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Ukraine will receive Leopard tanks from 8 countries.

On January 25, the German government decided to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.