Finland Will Transfer 3 Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine And Train Ukrainian Military To Use Them

Finland, as part of the international tank coalition, will provide Ukraine with three German-made Leopard 2 tanks, as well as conduct exercises on their use and maintenance for the Ukrainian military.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Finland has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Finland will provide Ukraine with three Leopard 2 tanks and conduct training on their use and maintenance. These three tanks are included in the assistance package, which was decided today," the report said.

The country's Defense Ministry did not specify the timing of the arrival of tanks in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Leopard 2 tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles promised by Germany should arrive in Ukraine in March this year.

On February 14, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that Ukraine would receive Leopard tanks from 8 countries.

On January 25, the German government decided to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Germany also allowed countries armed with German tanks to transfer them to Ukraine.