Air Defense Forces Destroy 61 Cruise Missiles Out Of 71 Over Ukraine

On Friday, Russian troops launched 71 cruise missiles at the territory of Ukraine; the Air Defense Forces managed to destroy 61 missiles.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on Friday the enemy launched a massive missile strike on objects of critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

From the air, the invaders attacked with eight strategic Tu-95ms bombers that fired Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles from the Caspian Sea and Volgodonsk.

From ships in the Black Sea, the enemy released sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type.

"As of 11:30 a.m., the enemy has launched 71 Kh-101, Kh-555, Kalibr cruise missiles (including night launches). The forces and means of the air defense of the Air Force and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 61 cruise missiles of the enemy and 5 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, which were previously reported!"

