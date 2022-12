Ukrainian Navy Report How Many Warships Russia Keeps In Black And Azov Seas

As of December 22, up to 12 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea. Kalibr carriers are not among them. This is reported by the command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is also emphasized that the enemy continues to control sea communications in the Sea of Azov, keeping up to two ships on combat duty. Nine enemy ships are concentrated in the Mediterranean Sea, five of them carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo of 72 missiles.

As the Navy said, in 24 hours the Kerch-Yenikal Strait passage was made in favor of Russia: 33 vessels to the Sea of Azov, of which five were moving from the Bosphorus Strait; to the Black Sea - 46 ships, of which 14 continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, December 20, the Ukrainian military also struck the location of the occupiers in the Chaplynka settlement of the Kherson Region.

We also wrote that on Monday, December 19, the General Staff announced the destruction of two Mi-8 helicopters of Russian troops.

We will remind you that over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 500 Russian occupiers. An aircraft, a helicopter and more than 10 enemy artillery systems were destroyed.