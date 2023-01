Russia keeps 11 ships in the Black Sea on combat duty, of which four carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total volley is about 20 missiles.

According to the Navy, in the Sea of Azov, the Russian Federation continues to control sea communications, keeping two ships on combat duty.

In the Mediterranean there are 10 enemy ships, five of them are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of 72 missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, three Kh-59 missiles fell themselves during a massive strike by the Russians.

January 26, due to another massive shelling of Ukraine by the Russians, at least 11 people were killed.