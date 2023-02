No Kalibr Carriers In Black Sea, But 5 Of Them In Mediterranean - AFU Navy

Nine Russian ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

The summary indicates that there is not a single carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles among them.

Meanwhile, in the Sea of ​ ​ Azov, Russia is holding one ship. Thus, the aggressor country controls maritime communications.

"In the Mediterranean there are 10 enemy ships, of which five carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total volley of 72 missiles," the AFU Navy added.