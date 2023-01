Ukraine Becomes The Most Mined Country In The World - Sky News

Due to the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine became the most mined country in the world. This is reported by the British TV channel Sky News.

At the moment, in connection with hostilities, more than 40% of the territories of Ukraine are mined.

"It is even incomparable, I would say, with Syria or Afghanistan. It is really large-scale," said Kateryna Templeton, a representative of the non-governmental organization Mines Advisory Group (MAG), noting that anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, trap mines, landmines, cluster munitions, a large number of unexploded shells can be found in Ukraine.

According to the Mines Advisory Group, from February 24, 2022 to January 10, 2023, at least 611 people were injured by mines in Ukraine. And from 2014 to 2020, 1,190 such incidents were recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, in Balakliya, Kharkiv Region, a man went into the forest to collect firewood and blew himself up on a mine.

On December 2, a civilian car was blown up by an anti-tank mine in the Kherson Region, as a result of which a 55-year-old man died on the spot.

In addition, an interactive map of potential mine danger has been created in Ukraine. The map shows places where explosive objects have already been found or are likely to be found, and the degree of threat from them according to the information available in the State Emergency Service.

The map options also make it possible to quickly notify employees of the State Emergency Service about the detection of explosive objects, call sappers to neutralize dangerous finds.