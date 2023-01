The Russian army transferred new military units to Belarus for training. This was announced by the speaker of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, on the air of the telethon.

He noted that the situation on the border with Belarus remains fully under control.

According to Demchenko, aviation training is currently underway on the territory of Belarus, which should end on February 1.

"At present, near our border, employees of the State Border Guard Service do not observe the movement of military equipment or the personnel of these units - they are mostly at those military training grounds that are "kindly" provided by Belarus," he said.

As the speaker of the Border Service reported, there are about 9,000 Russian servicemen in total in Belarus.

"Earlier, we recorded a slightly larger number of them. But those units that had already undergone training were transferred back to the territory of the Russian Federation in order to be transferred (them - ed.) to the areas where hostilities are taking place, and new ones entered the territory of Belarus units to conduct these exercises and, in fact, training," Demchenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said that joint aviation exercises with Russia on the territory of Belarus do not pose a threat to Ukraine yet.

On January 19, the representative of the White House, John Kirby, said that Belarus will not fully support Russia in the war against Ukraine in the near future.

On January 23, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian troops will launch an offensive against Ukraine from the territory of Belarus no earlier than the autumn of 2023.