Electricity Consumption Ups At Beginning Of Week, There Is Significant Deficit In Energy System - Ukrenergo

On Monday, January 30, electricity consumption in Ukraine increased, which is typical for the beginning of the working week. There is a significant power deficit in the energy system. This was reported by NEC Ukrenergo in Telegram.

Thus, the cause of the deficit is 13 Russian missile and 15 drone attacks, which caused significant damage to high-voltage network facilities and power plants.

"The power system is still recovering after the previous series of enemy missile attacks, which caused damage to the power units of the power plants. As a result, the production of electricity at the operating power plants cannot fully cover the consumption," Ukrenergo reported.

It is noted that consumption limits have been established for all regional power distribution companies, which apply throughout the day. As of the morning of January 30, emergency power outages have not yet been applied. Their use is possible in case of exceeding the limits in the regions.

Meanwhile, the restoration of energy infrastructure facilities damaged during the massive attack on January 26 continues. Several power units of power plants were taken out for repairs over the weekend.

“Ukrenergo, electricity producers and regional power distribution companies are constantly working to restore damaged facilities affected by enemy attacks. However, after each subsequent attack by the Russians on the energy infrastructure, recovery becomes increasingly difficult and takes longer," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrenergo company has set new electricity consumption limits for Monday, January 30. DTEK informed about the limits for the city of Kyiv, the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

In addition, the situation in the power system of the Odesa Region still remains quite difficult after the latest shelling. Stabilizing power outages schedules do not work.