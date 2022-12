More than 3,000 miners were blocked due to massive enemy missile strikes on Ukraine and blackouts in the mines of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

This follows from a statement by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk and Head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul.

"As a result of the massive attack and the lack of electricity in the Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, and Synelnykove districts, more than 3,000 miners were trapped underground. Now they have all been brought to the surface," Lukashuk noted in his post on his personal page on Telegram.

In turn, Vilkul said that there were 596 miners in the mines of the Kryvyi Rih district at the time of the strike.

"The accident liquidation plan was implemented. Now all miners have been brought to the surface. Thanks to our mine rescuers and everyone who took part in the rescue operation," the head of the Kryvyi Rih military-civilian administration emphasized in a message on social media.