The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 16 settlements of three regions, and also attacked Russian positions, hitting almost 30 concentration areas and 7 enemy surface-to-air missiles (SAMs).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its morning operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy launched 9 missile and 23 air strikes last day and carried out more than 80 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. Throughout Ukraine, there is an increased threat of air and missile strikes on civilian objects.

The enemy focuses on conducting the offensive in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. In the Kupiansk, Lyman, Novopavlivka and Kherson directions - it defends.

The headquarters notes that in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Russia is preparing for covert mobilization. In particular, in the city of Sevastopol, calls to military commissariats began to come to IT specialists, financial workers and other specialists who had reservations from mobilization.

During the past day, the Air Force launched 21 attacks on the enemy's concentration areas and 7 on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, the Ukrainian military destroyed three drones of the Lancet-3 type.

At the same time, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 6 control points, 8 areas of the enemy concentration and an ammunition depot of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of Russian troops on January 18 increased by 760 to 118,530 killed, and the Ukrainian defenders last day destroyed 1 helicopter and 14 artillery systems of the invaders.

It was also reported that in the Soledar area, anti-aircraft gunners destroyed an enemy Su-25 aircraft.