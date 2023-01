During the day, the air force of the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched 14 attacks on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, Ukrainian aviation also inflicted 4 attacks on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian occupation army.

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 2 enemy control points, positions of missile troops and artillery, as well as 5 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the day, the Russian occupiers launched 2 rocket attacks, and also carried out 7 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, in particular on the civil infrastructure of the Donetsk and Kherson Regions.

Meanwhile, in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, hospitals are overflowing with wounded Russian military. The occupiers are equipping new military hospitals.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated 710 Russian soldiers, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 112,470 military. The AFU also destroyed a Russian ship.