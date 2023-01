On Saturday, January 14, the hottest battles continued in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The attacks were repulsed in the areas of the settlements of Makiivka and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region and Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Sil, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Maiorsk and Marinka, Donetsk Region.

The main blow of the Russians was aimed at the Bakhmut direction. They are also attacking the Lyman, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions. The occupiers also tried to improve their position in the Kupiansk direction.

During the past day, the enemy launched 3 air and 57 missile strikes, carried out 69 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, in particular, on civilian infrastructure. Ukrainian cities were shelled with S-300/S-400 guided missiles. Russia also launched 41 air and sea-launched cruise missiles and guided aircraft missiles, which are precision weapons. 26 missiles were destroyed by our defenders.

The threat of further air and missile strikes by Russian occupiers remains throughout Ukraine.

No enemy offensive groups were found in the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions without significant changes.

Mortar and artillery attacks were carried out in the areas of the settlements of Vovkivka and Kindrativka, Sumy Region and Veterynarne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Budarky, Strilecha, Ternova, Chuhunivka, Khatnie and Topoli in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiansk direction, areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Zapadne, Synkivka, Orlianka, Kotliarivka, Berestove and Krokhmalne, Kharkiv Region, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region were shelled.

In the Lyman direction, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske, Kreminna, Dibrova and Krasnopopivka of the Luhansk Region fell under fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Soledar, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Vesele, Druzhba and Pivnichne in the Donetsk Region suffered fire damage.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from tanks and rocket artillery at the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Vesele, Avdiivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Berdychi, Vodiane and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region were shelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Stepove and Plavni, Zaporizhzhia Region suffered from enemy fire.

Kherson and Antonivka of the Kherson region and Dmytrivka in the Mykolaiv Region were shelled in the Kherson direction. There are casualties among civilians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the afternoon of January 14, the Russians hit a high-rise building in Dnipro with a Kh-22 missile. Currently, there are 18 killed and more than 70 wounded.