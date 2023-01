On January 13, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 14 settlements.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the past day, the enemy launched 15 aircraft and 5 missile strikes, of which 2 - on the civil infrastructure of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region. It carried out more than 95 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, in particular on Kherson," the General Staff says.

According to the military department, the enemy continues to focus on attempts to capture the Donetsk Region within the administrative border. It continues to advance in the Bakhmut direction.

In the Avdiivka direction, it also carries out unsuccessful offensive actions. In the Kupiansk and Lyman direction, it does not give up trying to improve the tactical position.

The General Staff reported that the occupiers are strengthening counter-diversion and counterintelligence measures in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, in the village of Velyka Lepetykha, Kherson Region, the summary says, random phone checks are carried out with local residents for photos and videos of Russian military equipment. As of January 12, 2023, 3 civilians have been detained and taken to an unknown direction.

Ukrainian aviation carried out 9 attacks on the areas of the occupiers, and units of missile forces and artillery over the past day hit 2 control points, 8 areas of concentration of manpower, an anti-aircraft missile system, 3 ammunition depots, as well as 2 other important enemy targets.