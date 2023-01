The occupiers do not abandon their intentions to capture the Donetsk Region entirely. The enemy is conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. During the day, the Russians launched 8 strikes from the MLRS. Currently, the threat of missile attacks on critical infrastructure remains throughout Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy is also trying to improve the tactical position in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. In the Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy defends.

No enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions. Certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation continue to perform tasks in the bordering areas with Ukraine.

The enemy continues to suffer significant losses. So, due to the lack of beds in hospitals in the village of Horlivka, Donetsk Region, all the wounded from the front line in the Donetsk direction are evacuated to Zhdanivka.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched 7 attacks on the areas of concentration of the occupiers, as well as 2 attacks on enemy air defense positions. And Ukrainian rocket troops and gunners hit 2 areas of concentration of manpower of Russian invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 14 enemy attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions were also repelled on January 14, although fierce battles continue in the east.