Air defense systems began to be installed in the capital of the Russian Federation, Moscow. In particular, one of them was spotted on the building of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. This was reported by Telegram channels on Thursday, January 19.

Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko published a video of the installation of air defense system on the roof of one of the buildings in Moscow.

"Moscow, why are you putting anti-aircraft defense on the roof? Did you accuse us of this or not? However, let it be. I will pass the information on to Colonel Himars’iuk, he will figure it out," Honcharenko wrote.

Also, the Pantsir-S1 air defense system appeared on other high-rise buildings of the capital of the aggressor state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 19, Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev admitted that Russia could lose the war.

On January 19, the representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, Fedir Venislavskyi, said that Ukraine will be able to end the war by the end of 2023 and liberate all occupied territories.

At the same time, on January 19, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, was forced to convince the public that the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is actually alive.