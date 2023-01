Situation With Electricity Supply In Ukraine Will Improve No Earlier Than April. Where Situation Is Most Diffi

In April, Ukraine expects to receive the equipment necessary to restore the electricity supply. After that, consumers should experience an improvement in the quality of electricity supply.

"It takes time for, first of all, the necessary equipment to arrive. It is in the process: there is a huge amount of work to collect and bring, there are many logistical problems, many approvals are needed, physically huge objects need to be moved. Unfortunately, it cannot be done with a wave with a magic wand to speed it up. People are already giving their all," Kharchenko explained.

He noted that in the first quarter of 2023, an improvement in the electricity supply situation, especially in the Kyiv and Kherson Regions, should not be expected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 15, the press service of the Ukrenergo company stated that the terms of power outages may become longer due to the latest massive Russian missile attack and an increase in the electricity deficit.

Also, on January 15, DTEK urged Ukrainians to prepare for "difficult days" due to damage to the energy infrastructure and reduction in generation due to a massive missile attack on January 14.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv Region is returning to stabilization schedules of power outages.