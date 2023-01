New Round Of Basic Training For AFU Starts In Britain - Wallace

The United Kingdom has started a new round of training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for which it plans to train at least 20,000 soldiers. This is reported by The Guardian.

According to British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, a new round of basic training for Ukrainian soldiers began today.

"We are not going anywhere, Mr. Putin. We are here for a long time. We stand by Ukraine. You need to recalculate. You need to change something. You need to leave Ukraine," the minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, specialists from the United States of America intend to teach the Ukrainian military how to use MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in just 10 weeks.

On January 10, it became known that the training of the Ukrainian military in the using of Patriot air defense systems will take place at the Fort Sill military base in the American state of Oklahoma.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 21, the United States of America announced another package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes a battery of Patriot air defense system.

And on January 5, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his country will also supply the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

Earlier today, January 17, we reported that the Netherlands will transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.