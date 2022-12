All Air Defense Forces Around Moscow Will Be Kept On Alert For Holidays

The Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that almost 2,000 servicemen in the anti-missile defense system of Moscow will be on duty at combat posts on New Year's Eve. This information was distributed by the Kremlin-controlled TASS agency.

As noted in the Russian Ministry of Defense, in general, during the period of New Year's holidays and weekends, about 20,000 servicemen will be on air defense combat duty.

The air defense and anti-missile defense unit of the Aerospace Forces of Russia "is assigned the task of anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense of Moscow and the central industrial area of Russia."

Also, according to the media, on New Year's Eve shelter maps will be distributed to residents of Belgorod in the city square.