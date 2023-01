A Kh-22 cruise missile fired by one of five Tu-22m3 long-range bombers of the Russian Air Force on the territory of Ukraine hit a high-rise building in Dnipro. The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have fire weapons capable of shooting down this type of missiles. This was stated in the message of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces on Facebook.

The Command noted that on January 14, 2023, out of five Tu-22m3 long-range bombers of the Russian Air Force, five Kh-22 cruise missiles were fired at the territory of Ukraine. Launches were carried out from the Kursk Region and from the waters of the Sea of ​ ​ Azov.

"One of the Kh-22 missiles, launched from the Kursk Region at about 3:30 p.m. on January 14, 2023, hit a high-rise building in the city of Dnipro (on Naberezhna Peremohy St.). Radar detected approximate launch location, altitude, flight speed. There is no doubt that it was a Kh-22 rocket. The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have fire weapons capable of shooting down this type of missiles. Since the beginning of Russia's military aggression, more than 210 missiles of this type have been fired at the territory of Ukraine. None is shot down by air defense," it said.

The command also emphasizes that in the future, when Ukraine receives the appropriate weapons, it will be able to counteract this type of missiles, the mass of which is about 950 kg, and the maximum range reaches up to 600 km. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine urged to pay attention only to messages from official sources of information - representatives of the Air Force, Ministry of Defense, State Security Service, General Staff, subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and check any "loud" messages that are replicated from other sources.

Also, the spokesman for the Air Force Command, Yurii Ihnat, commented on the situation with the missile in Dnipro and explained that Ukraine has never shot down missiles of this type.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during a massive Russian missile raid on Ukraine on January 14, two entrances from 9 to 2 floors of an apartment building in Dnipro were destroyed.

A rescue operation continues in Dnipro on the ruins of a house destroyed by a Russian rocket. Currently, 21 killed are known. Despite this, a survived person was pulled from the rubble this morning.

On January 15, presenter Oksana Sokolova wrote on a Facebook page that Adviser to the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych should be punished for his statement that a Russian missile hit a residential building in Dnipro allegedly due to the actions of Ukrainian air defense.