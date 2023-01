Number Of Victims Of Russian Strike On Dnipro Already Increased To 30

In Dnipro, the number of victims from a Russian strike on a high-rise building again increased. In total, we know about 30 killed.

The adviser to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Natalia Babchenko announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Just 20 minutes ago, another person's body was taken out of the rubble. Thus, as of now, this enemy attack has already claimed 30 lives and the rescue operation is still ongoing," Babchenko said.

She noted that 30 to 40 people can be under the rubble. At the same time, 75 civilians have already turned to hospitals.

Earlier, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko reported on 29 victims.

He also noted that a 27-year-old woman who was taken out of the rubble in the afternoon, she is in intensive care with severe hypothermia.

“Firefighters finally extinguished the fire, which ignited in the house from the impact. About half of the structures crushed by the Russian missile have already been dismantled," he added.

Earlier, the head of the Defense Council of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Hennadii Korban, spoke on Telegram about the current information on the situation in Dnipro as of 4:30 p.m.

"28 people were killed, of which 1 child; 73 people were injured, of which 13 children; 39 people were rescued, of which 6 children," said the head of the Defense Council.

According to him, emergency rescue and search operations are ongoing, now 43 more people are sought.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during a massive Russian missile raid on Ukraine on January 14, two entrances from 9 to 2 floors of an apartment building in Dnipro were destroyed.

A rescue operation continues in Dnipro on the ruins of a house destroyed by a Russian rocket.

On January 15, presenter Oksana Sokolova wrote on a Facebook page that Adviser to the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych should be punished for his statement that a Russian missile hit a residential building in Dnipro allegedly due to the actions of Ukrainian air defense.

A Kh-22 cruise missile fired by one of five Tu-22m3 long-range bombers of the Russian Air Force on the territory of Ukraine hit a high-rise building in Dnipro. The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have fire weapons capable of shooting down this type of missiles.