The European Union is discussing a response to a Russian missile strike on a high-rise residential building in Dnipro, which is considered a sign of an escalation of the conflict by the Kremlin.

This was reported by the German edition of Deutsche Welle with reference to the official representative of the European Commission Peter Stano, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Stano noted that after the attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine necessary for the survival of people, Russia went to further aggravate the conflict, since now it is "about an increase in the number of attacks on civilians in their homes."

"Russia continues to display its inhuman face and indiscriminately uses brutal missile terror. Such actions are war crimes and must be stopped immediately. As the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said, there will be no impunity," Stano said.

The representative of the European Commission explained that the position of the European Union has always been to respond to any signs of escalation, and said that the discussion on the EU response to new signs of escalation by the Kremlin is already underway.

In particular, this topic will be discussed at the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union on January 22.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the death toll from a missile strike on Dnipro as of 1 p.m. on January 16 rose to 40, including three children.

On January 14, a Kh-22 cruise missile fired by one of the five long-range bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces Tu-22m3 hit a high-rise building in Dnipro.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have fire weapons capable of shooting down this type of missiles.