In Dnipro, rubble is still being dismantled after the missile attack on January 14. Rescuers have recovered 35 bodies of the dead.

This follows from a statement by Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

He said that the rescue operation has been going on for 40 hours, and during the night rescuers pulled out several more bodies from under the rubble.

"At this time, the enemy attack took the lives of 35 residents of the building. Among them are two children," Reznichenko said.

The official added that 75 people were injured, 14 of whom were children. 39 people were rescued, and the fate of 35 more residents of the building remains unknown.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 14, during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine, the entrance of an apartment building in Dnipro was destroyed.

In Dnipro, a rescue operation is underway on the ruins of a house destroyed by a Russian missile.

On January 15, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that a Russian Kh-22 cruise missile fired by one of the five Tu-22m3 long-range bombers of the Russian Air Force over the territory of Ukraine hit the Dnipro high-rise building. The AFU have no weapons capable of shooting down this type of missile.