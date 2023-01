As of now, 39 people have been saved, and there are 25 killed as a result of a Russian missile strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Facebook on Sunday, January 15.

"Dnipro. As of now, 39 people have been rescued, of which 6 are children. 25 people were killed, of which 1 child. 73 people were injured, of which 13 were children. 43 people are sought. 72 apartments were previously destroyed and more than 230 apartments were damaged," Zelenskyy wrote.

The President noted that four tents of the State Emergency Service are installed to help the victims, where psychologists also work, and two tents of volunteers. Search and rescue operations and dismantling of dangerous structures continue around the clock, Zelenskyy said. The President also expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during a massive Russian missile raid on Ukraine on January 14, two entrances from 9 to 2 floors of an apartment building in Dnipro were destroyed.

A rescue operation continues in Dnipro on the ruins of a house destroyed by a Russian rocket. Currently, 21 killed are known. Despite this, a survived person was pulled from the rubble this morning.

On January 15, presenter Oksana Sokolova wrote on a Facebook page that Adviser to the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych should be punished for his statement that a Russian missile hit a residential building in Dnipro allegedly due to the actions of Ukrainian air defense.