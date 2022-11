Invaders Attack Dnipro With Kamikaze Drones At Night, 4 People Injured - Governor Reznichenko

Enemy drones on the night of Wednesday hit a logistics enterprise in Dnipro, 4 people were injured.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that at night the Russians massively attacked the region with kamikaze drones.

Five barrage munitions were shot down by air defense forces.

"There are also hits. In Dnipro, drones hit a logistics enterprise. Four of its workers were injured. Everyone is in the hospital. Three are heavy," Reznichenko wrote.

The enemy blow caused a severe fire on an area of ​ ​ more than 3,000 square meters.

Firefighters have already curbed the flames.

Warehouses of the enterprise were destroyed.

In the Nikopol District, Russians fired from Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery.

Two communities suffered - Myrivska and Marhanetska.

There are no victims.

In the Marhanetska community, private houses and a private enterprise were damaged, in the Myrivska - houses and a power line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of November 7, the enemy bombarded the Nikopol District in the Dnipropetrovsk Region with Grads and heavy artillery, the shelling passed without casualties and injuries.