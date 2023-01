Occupiers Want To Put Children In Donetsk On Military Registration - General Staff

The Russian occupiers in Donetsk are collecting information on minors in order to register them for military service.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the available information, since January 1, in the city of Donetsk, employees of the so-called military commissariats have started collecting information about citizens born in 2006 for military registration," the authority reported.

According to the General Staff, in connection with the high efficiency of the means of fire damage of the Defense Forces, in the city of Starobilsk of the Luhansk Region, the enemy strengthened the administrative and counter-intelligence regimes.

The occupiers check the mobile phones of local residents.

Special attention is paid to persons whose lists contain subscriber numbers of Ukrainian telecommunications operators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces repelled attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, as well as struck enemy concentration areas.

For the third day in a row, the movement of air defense systems in occupied Mariupol continues: military equipment is being transported to the north of the Donetsk Region.

Up to 260 occupiers were killed and wounded as a result of a series of strikes by the Armed Forces against Russian targets in the Zaporizhzhia Region.