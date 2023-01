Stefanchuk Believes That Russia Will Not Resort To Nuclear Attack

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk believes that the Russian Federation will not resort to a nuclear attack.

He stated this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I still think that it will not resort to a nuclear attack, because it will be the last straw that will destroy the Russian Federation itself," said the speaker of the parliament.

In his opinion, such a step will lead to the destruction of the Russian Federation as a subject and a state.

He is sure that no one, including Russia, has the right to cross "mega red lines" in global communication and coexistence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia has both tactical and strategic nuclear weapons in its arsenal, but Ukraine's military intelligence is aware of all their storage locations and constantly monitors their movement.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto believes that in the event of Russia's defeat in the war, Putin may resort to a nuclear strike.

Meanwhile, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency William Burns said that the CIA does not currently see any clear evidence of Russia's plans to use tactical nuclear weapons.

At the same time, the West fears that the de-occupation of Crimea will push Putin to use nuclear weapons.