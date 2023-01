Yesterday, December 5, 6 civilians were killed, including a family with a 12-year-old child, as a result of Russian shelling of settlements in the Kherson Region. This is stated in the Telegram message of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that the occupiers shelled the Kherson Region 58 times during the day with artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks.

The Russian occupying army struck the residential quarters of Kherson 14 times. They hit the fire station, as well as apartment buildings and private houses.

As a result of shelling in the Kherson Region, 6 people were killed, 4 more people were injured of various degrees of severity. Among the killed are a family from Beryslav - parents and a 12-year-old boy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 5, the Russian occupiers attacked the central part of Kherson, resulting in the death of an 18-year-old man.

In addition, on January 5, the Russian occupiers shelled the settlements of three districts of the Kharkiv Region. In the settlement of Dvorichna, the lyceum was damaged - a large-scale fire broke out there.

Meanwhile, over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, as well as struck enemy concentration areas.