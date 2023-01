RF Defense Ministry calls new number of their people killed after AFU’s attack on Makiyivka technology college

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the number of dead mobilized Russian soldiers in the building of the college of technology 19 in the occupied Makiyivka, Donetsk Region, has increased to 89 people. Earlier, the Russian agency announced 63 dead.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

"Unfortunately, during the analysis of the rubble of reinforced concrete structures, the number of our comrades who died increased to 89. Among the dead is deputy commander of the regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Bachurin," the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported.

A commission was created to investigate the mass death of mobilized Russians.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the obvious cause of the incident was the use of mobile phones by the Russian military. Allegedly, the AFU were able to locate multiple phone signals and establish the exact coordinates of the location of the mobilized.

The Russian agency also emphasized that those responsible for the deaths of the mobilized will allegedly be brought to justice.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on New Year's Eve, a powerful explosion took place in the building of the college in the occupied Makiyivka of the Donetsk Region. Mobilized Russian military personnel were located in the premises of the educational institution.

On Monday, January 2, the General Staff of the AFU confirmed that the explosion in Makiyivka occurred as a result of an attack by the AFU on the location of the occupiers.

The exact losses of the enemy have not yet been established, but according to multiple unconfirmed reports, about 300-400 occupants could have died in the college building.