Today, January 6, the occupiers fired at one of the Kherson fire stations. As a result of shelling, 1 rescuer was killed, 4 others were injured. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram.

It is reported that as a result of artillery shelling of the fire station in Kherson, 1 rescuer was killed, 4 others were injured and were hospitalized. It is noted that one of the injured firefighters is in serious condition, three are in moderate condition.

In addition, the occupiers damaged a residential building next to the fire station.

"Despite the fact that the rescuers themselves came under fire, they immediately set out to extinguish the fire," the message of the Kherson Regional Military Administration says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation forces also shelled the fire station of the State Emergency Service in Kherson the other day. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Over the past day, January 5, 6 civilians were killed, including a family with a 12-year-old child, as a result of Russian shelling of settlements in the Kherson Region.