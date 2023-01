Car With Civilians Ran Into Russian Explosives In Kherson Region, 2 Men Killed - Administration

In the Beryslavskyi District of the Kherson Region, a car with civilians ran over explosives left by the invaders, as a result of the explosion two men were killed.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the exit from Mala Oleksandrivka, a car with civilians came across Russian explosives. Two men died as a result of their injuries," he wrote.

The head of the military administration recalled that there are still many mined territories in the Kherson Region.

"Our heroic sappers are working every day to make our land safer, but the number of enemy mines and unexploded shells is very high," he added.

Yanushevych urged local residents to be as careful as possible and in case of detection of a suspicious object, immediately report the find to rescuers or the police!

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November in the Kherson Region, a car with civilians ran over an enemy mine.

2 adults and 2 children were injured in the explosion.