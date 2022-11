It will take years to completely clear the territory of Ukraine. It takes a month to clear one settlement. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Denys Monastyrskyi, on the air of the telethon.

Thus, it is reported that more than 190,000 explosive items were found in the de-occupied territories.

"We note that the Kharkiv Region is more contaminated than the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy Regions combined. This is extremely dense shell pollution due to hostilities and landmines. They mined everything. Many vile traps are made for pyrotechnicians. In fact, tragic cases happen every week in our country with pyrotechnics," said the minister.

In addition, he noted that international experts are currently not only training Ukrainian pyrotechnicians, but also training themselves, since the Russian occupiers are using a large number of new traps. He also emphasized that, according to real measurements, the specialists of the State Emergency Service work 100 times faster than their foreign colleagues.

"We have more than 176,000 square kilometers of contamination. This is the size of an average European country. Now this is a danger that everyone should be aware of," concluded the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, November 4, residents of the Kyiv Region may hear explosions, as demining will be carried out in one of the districts.

Earlier it became known that Cambodian sappers will help train Ukrainian demining specialists.

Also, the United States allocated USD 47.6 million for help with demining of Ukraine.