In the Russian city of Voronezh, overnight into Monday, January 2, a powerful explosion was heard near the military airport.

This was reported by local media.

It is noted that the explosion was so powerful that it was heard in all areas of the city.

In particular, there are reports that the explosion occurred near the Baltimore airport, where Su-34 bombers are based.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Monday, December 26, a powerful explosion occurred at the Engels-2 airfield in the Saratov Oblast.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the air base was allegedly attacked by a Ukrainian drone. The Russian agency reported that air defense equipment allegedly neutralized a drone launched by Ukraine, but its debris led to the death of three soldiers.

According to Ukrainian journalist Volodymyr Zolkin, five Tu-95MS bombers were damaged at the Engels-2 airfield on Monday. 17 people were also allegedly killed, and about 30 others were injured.

Russia has moved its medium-range air defense systems, such as Pantsyr, in particular, to the front line. Due to this, the airfields in the deep rear remained unprotected.