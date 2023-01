On January 2, the invaders shelled peaceful settlements in the Kherson Region. As a result, two people were killed, nine more were wounded.

This follows from a statement by the Kherson Regional Military Administration posted on Telegram.

Thus, the Russian military carried out 79 shelling cases in the Kherson Region from artillery, anti-aircraft guns, mortars and tanks. Kherson, in particular, suffered 32 attacks. In the city, shells hit a car dealership, a utility company, private and apartment buildings.

As a result of the Russian shelling, two people were killed, and another nine were injured in various degrees of severity.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of January 2, the Russian military shelled the center of Beryslav in the Kherson Region. It was known about five people, of which three are in serious condition.

So, on December 31, the occupiers shelled the Kherson Region 40 times. In particular, children were reported injured - a 13-year-old boy was in serious condition, a 12-year-old girl was moderately injured.

Meanwhile, at night, the occupiers continued shelling Nikopol region of the Dnipropetrovsk Region. Twice the district was attacked by Russian Uragan MLRSes and heavy artillery.