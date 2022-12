In the mass burial discovered on November 30 in the village of Pravdyne, Kherson Region, the bodies of seven dead civilians were found, including a teenage girl.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Twitter.

He noted that the Russians ignored the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits violence against civilians.

Reznikov added that more than 500 bodies of civilians, including children, have already been found in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv Region. Search operations are ongoing. The numbers are not final.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement officers exhumed the bodies of three children who died as a result of enemy shelling of the village in June in the territory liberated from the occupiers of the Mykolaiv Region.

In Izium, the occupiers equipped a torture chamber in the basement and filmed the torture of people on video.

A mass burial of people was also found in Izium in the Kharkiv Region.

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv Region, border guards freed five teenagers who were locked up in one of the basements by the occupiers. The minors were locked up for seven days.

In September, a mass burial of people was found in the recently de-occupied Izium of the Kharkiv Region.