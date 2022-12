President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formed the Novokakhovka City Military Administration in the Kherson Region.

This is stated in decree No. 867 of December 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to decree No. 328 of December 19, Zelenskyy appointed Valerii Brusenskyi as the head of the Novokakhovka City Military Administration.

In October 2020, Brusenskyi, 48, was elected member of the Kakhovka District Council from the Servant of the People party, in November 2020 he was elected chairman of the Kakhovka District Council.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 17, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the enemy was withdrawing part of its troops from the cities of Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka (Kherson Region).

Russian servicemen spread information to local residents that Kakhovka will be abandoned by the occupying forces by the end of this year and local residents loyal to the invaders are offered a move to the temporarily occupied Crimea.