U.S. President Joe Biden invited President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington to discuss how the war, which has now entered a new phase, can end. This was stated by the coordinator of strategic communications at the National Security Council, John Kirby, CNN reports on Wednesday, December 21.

Kirby noted that negotiations between the Presidents of the United States and Ukraine will focus on continuing U.S. military and economic aid, as well as maintaining sanctions against Russia and supporting the Ukrainian people.

"The President does believe that as we approach winter, we're entering a new phase in this war. Putin's aggression is a good time for the two leaders to sit down and talk," Kirby said.

The coordinator emphasized that the leaders will discuss the possibilities of ending the war in the sense of what ways Zelenskyy sees and the mechanisms for this that the USA can provide despite the fact that the Russian president is not interested in diplomacy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, December 21, it became known that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to the USA and meet with Joe Biden.

Zelenskyy noted that he will discuss cooperation between Ukraine and the United States with U.S. President Joe Biden and will address the Congress and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

We will remind you that the meeting of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the President of the USA in the White House will begin at 09:00 p.m. Kyiv time.