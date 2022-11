The Russian occupiers have once again shelled the city of Kherson. The invaders hit an apartment, there are victims. Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on his Telegram channel.

"Russian despicable terrorists. They fled from Kherson and began to shell civilians. In the Dniprovskyi District of the city, a hit at an apartment was recorded, there are victims," Tymoshenko said.

He noted that rescuers and emergency services are working on the spot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers opened fire on Kherson, which they recently lost and is still called the "Russian city."

Four people were wounded in the Russian shelling of Kherson. During hospitalization, one person died.

A few days ago, the invaders had already fired on the liberated Kherson.

In addition, fleeing the city, the occupiers were engaged in looting. Its consequences in museums were published by local authorities. So, almost completely robbed were local history and art museums.

Also, the Russians mined almost all the rooms in the building of the Kherson SSU. There mines are found even under printers. The Armed Forces say that it will be safer to blow up the house than to mine it.