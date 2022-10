In the recently de-occupied territories of Ukraine, about a thousand bodies of killed civilians and military have already been exhumed.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of search work, about a thousand bodies of killed heroes and civilians have already been exhumed. In particular, almost 450 in Izium are on the site of one of the most massive burials. The shocking facts of the atrocities of the occupiers are revealed: among the killed are not only military, but also civilians - adults and children. But the exact data will become known only after examination," the report said.

It is noted that the work on exhumation continues in cooperation with law enforcement structures, pyrotechnics and search groups created under regional military administrations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 16-23, 447 bodies of the killed were exhumed from a mass burial site in a forest near the city of Izium in the Kharkiv Region: 425 civilians (including 5 children) and 22 servicemen.