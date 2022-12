Children In Occupied Luhansk Region Will BE Taught To Fly Drones

On the territory of the self-proclaimed "LPR", the Russian invaders want to establish "military and sports training centers" for children, where they will be taught to fly drones.

This was reported by the press service of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that the relevant program is going to be tested on the territory of the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, as well as in Buryatia, Kalmykia and Chechnya.

"For children aged 14 to 18, the Russians will create centers of patriotic education and military and sports training. They plan to include fire and engineering training, drone control, etc. in the program," the Regional Military Administration said.

It will be recalled that earlier Haidai said that the occupiers are taking children from the Luhansk Region to Chechnya for "patriotic education".

In addition, in the occupied Luhansk Region, most hospitals were turned into hospitals for the treatment of Russian occupiers.

Medicines are also running out in the medical institutions of the temporarily occupied Luhansk Region. However, the invaders ignore this issue and deal with the health of only their military.