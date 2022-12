Russians Want To Demolish Entire Quarter In Mariupol - Andriushchenko

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the occupiers plan to demolish an entire quarter.

This was announced by the Mariupol City Council on the Telegram channel.

He noted that propagandist groups published a map with plans of destruction on the Yandex base.

According to them, the Russians plan to completely demolish a quarter near the Azovstal plant in the Livoberezhnyi district of Mariupol. These are Morskyi Boulevard and Azovstalska Street.

Andriushchenko noted that peaceful residents still live there. They stay in dilapidated houses without electricity, gas or heating.

"Thus, the occupiers continue their efforts to destroy Mariupol. High-rise buildings are regularly destroyed, which the Russians purposefully bombed during the siege," the mayor's adviser added.

