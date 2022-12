During the attack of kamikaze drones on Kyiv and the region in the morning of Wednesday, December 14, air defense forces shot down all the Shaheds sent by the Russian Federation across Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on his Telegram channel.

"This morning of terrorists began with 13 Shaheds. Previously, all 13 were shot down by our Ukrainian air defense forces. Well done! I'm proud! Dear citizens, thank you! And let's not forget about the air raid alerts," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the sounds of explosions were heard in the Kyiv Region early in the morning on Wednesday, December 14, and it appeared about the operation of the air defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the Russian attack on the capital by kamikaze drones, no casualties were reported. It is reported that one administrative building and four residential buildings were damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi District.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry told how to recognize Shahed and what to do in case of his discovery. The Ministry urges to stay as far as possible from administrative buildings, strategic and military facilities, as well as gas stations.