The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck enemy positions in the area of Kadiyivka, Luhansk Region. The enemy suffered significant losses. This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

So, on December 11, the Ukrainian military hit the deployment point of enemy personnel in the area of Kadiyivka settlement in the Luhansk Region.

Significant losses among the occupiers are reported: up to 60 servicemen killed and up to 100 injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, units of the Russian occupiers are trying to advance in the area of Bilohorivka settlement of the Luhansk Region, but the Defense Forces manage to successfully repulse the enemy's attacks.

Meanwhile, last day, on December 12, the Russian military launched 2 missile strikes on Ukraine, and also carried out more than 20 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during numerous strikes on the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region, hit many targets of the occupiers. In particular, the Ukrainian military liquidated the leadership of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation.