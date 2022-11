The UK Ministry of Defence has officially confirmed the transfer of Brimstone 2 missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defence published a video of the weapons loading on Twitter, the Military portal reports.

Thus, it is reported that the missiles were transferred in one of the packages of military assistance to Ukraine.

“As part of its aid package, the UK has provided Brimstone 2 missiles, a precision-guided missile, to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This aid has played a crucial role in stalling Russian advancements,” the reports said.

The video shows that the Ukrainian military is effectively using weapons against enemy equipment and tanks.

The aircraft was loaded at Royal Air Force Brize Norton and unloaded at an unnamed airport.

The transfer of the Brimstone 2 rocket to Ukraine became known on November 21, when the first photos of the cargo appeared on the network.

It is noted that before that it was known that the UK provides Ukraine with Brimstone 1 missiles. The Armed Forces of Ukraine used them from ground launchers to destroy targets.

Brimstone is a family of air-to-ground guided missiles developed by the international consortium MBDA.

In 2010, as part of the SPEAR program, the Brimstone missile system was upgraded to Brimstone 2 level. The rocket received an improved homing head, modular design, an improved airframe and updated software.

This increased its flight range to 60 km from aircraft and up to 40 km from helicopters. What will be the range if the missiles are launched from ground launchers is currently unknown.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Britain will provide Ukraine with Sea King helicopters for the first time.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv promised to strengthen the air defense of Ukraine with 125 anti-aircraft guns. And also provide technology to counter deadly Iranian drones. In particular, these include dozens of radars and electronic warfare against unmanned aerial vehicles.